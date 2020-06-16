Following the Single Sanitary Protocol to avoid COVID-19, more than a dozen Mexican soccer teams resumed training

More than a dozen soccer teams Mexican started this Monday training in small groups and strict sanitary measures with a view to Opening Tournament which will start on July 24.

“Prior to entering the Cantera facilities, each of the footballers, as well as the staff that works with them, underwent a PCR and antibody test, in order to rule out possible risks of COVID-19,” the Pumas announced. it’s a statement.

The template of the America He also returned to field practice. Soccer players like Paraguayan Bruno Valdez, Uruguayan Federico Viñas and Colombian Roger Martínez worked under coach Miguel Herrera.

The players were distributed on the field of play, in addition to being checked before entering the club for no symptoms of COVID-19.

The cross blue, directed by the Uruguayan Robert Siboldi, concentrated on La Noria. The top scorer of the canceled Clausura tournament, Jonathan Rodríguez, and Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar stood out among the players who returned to a court after more than two months.

Siboldi’s team was leading the ranking of the last tournament at the time it was canceled.

The new Mexican soccer team, the Mazatlan, who until two weeks ago was Morelia, had his first practice with his footballers.

Other teams that completed their training were the saint Louis, the Tijuana, the Puebla, the Monterrey, Santos Laguna, the Tigers of the UANL and the Toluca. These sets joined the Guadalajara and at Lion, who started their work last week.

The Mexican football teams are following the Single Sanitary Protocol to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus; Phase 2 and 3 contemplate physical training.

With information from .