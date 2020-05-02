Gustavo Limongi ‘Tavo’, member and founder of the Mexican metal group Resorte, died at the age of 52

The Mexican singer Gustavo Limongi ‘Tavo’ member and founder of the Mexican metal group Spring, died at 52 years old, This was confirmed by a friend of the musician through a statement on social networks.

“With all the pain in my heart, devastated and as an emissary by the family and as a companion friend of her last days, I inform you that ‘Tavo’ Spring passed away today due to sanitary measures, there will be no funeral service, “he wrote, and assured that the artist will not be veiled due to privacy policies.

In addition, he specified that the cause of his death it was not due to the coronavirus: “As soon as the pandemic allows it, everyone will be notified to make a mass and honor his name and his great talent. Did not die for COVID-19 it is important that they know it ”, he declared without going into the details of the death.

With a 30-year career, ‘Tavo’ became known to the group Spring, which she founded and which she served as vocalist until 2017, when she decided to dedicate herself to her solo project Tavo Resorte Explicit Shit, in addition to having been part of the Alias, Cocaine Cowboys and the supergroup projects ‘The Concorde‘Next to Leonardo de Lozanne, who joined the mourning through a publication on social networks.

“Very sad for the news that we lost a very dear friend and a great Mexican rock. My dearest Tavo Limongi, incredible guitarist and better human being. We will miss you, Tavito, good trip ”, wrote the also vocalist of Fobia.

The musician Marcelo Lara He also said goodbye on social networks with the message: “Rest in peace, my dear friend Tavo Resorte. Amazing to be able to share music with you for so many years. Have a good trip ”, to which he added a photograph of both.

