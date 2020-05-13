The Mexican singer Julio Preciado was hospitalized in an emergency in a hospital in Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco, for a possible case of coronavirus, according to his doctor and the singer himself, who is awaiting the test result. .

“I greatly appreciate your concern. I have pneumonia, I have had it for two years and the COVID test was carried out yesterday evening, I still do not have the results. Fortunately, I feel good, blessed God, and I will give notice of anything by this means ”, read from his official Twitter account.

The nephrologist Julio Ramos, who previously treated the kidney transplant that was performed on the singer at the beginning of this year, explained that the singer was isolated and that until now it had not been necessary to transfer him to intensive care.

“He is stable but delicate, understanding that he belongs to a risk group is diabetic, hypertensive, transplanted, obese, all risk factors have them,” said Ramos who maintains a friendly relationship with the singer.

The doctor explained that the symptoms began on Friday morning when the singer presented difficulties in breathing.

However, it was not until this Monday that the ex-vocalist of the Banda El Recodo was transferred from Mazatlán (where he currently resides) to Guadalajara, where he is being treated in the COVID Tower of the Country 2000 Hospital.

Between Friday and Saturday “he had difficulty breathing at dawn” and between Saturday and Sunday he found himself in the same situation again, so “he had an x-ray and tomography taken,” explained Ramos, who noted that the singer will most likely test positive.

The doctor also explained that it was his wife and his nurse on duty who had to transfer Preciado to the hospital, since he explained that “there was no ambulance that wanted to bring him” and added that currently the singer has a personal nurse and that until now intubation had not been necessary.

The singer offered a virtual concert on May 8 to celebrate Mother’s Day, in which Polita Ortega, Claudio Alcaraz, Toño Lizárraga, Rogelio Toledo and Mariachi Continental were present and some media described the event as irresponsible, having brought together several musicians without maintaining adequate preventive measures.