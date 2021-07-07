Mexican Senator Suggests Bitcoin Become Debate And Include President

The Mexican senator of the Movimiento Ciudadano party, Indira Kempis Martínez, suggested that Bitcoin and blockchain become a high-level debate that includes authorities and even the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During her participation in the Talent Land Digital 2021, the senator mentioned that cryptocurrency should raise the level of the conversation and involve important people, arguing that the topic “is too important” to go unnoticed in the country.

This is how he explained it during his participation in the virtual conference:

“It is known that the evolution of the Internet is cryptocurrencies and blockchain, but we (in Mexico) have not even gone through that debate that must reach the Mexican legislature or the executive branch to know exactly what we can do.”

The discussion table “Accelerating growth in LATAM with Bitcoin”, in which the CEO at ADigital, Emilio Saldaña also participated, focused on the technological trends of cryptocurrencies and stressed that, The issue is more important since El Salvador became the first “Bitcoin nation”, while Mexico is the first country in Latin America to have a Fintech Law.

The potential of cryptocurrencies reaches into financial inclusion

The senator considered that the adoption potential of Bitcoin and the blockchain would help drive greater financial inclusion and reduce the social inequality that exists in Mexico, but it is necessary for the State to join the conversation and take on “new challenges.”

The blockchain and Bitcoin are recurring topics of debate in the Senator, who addressed the same conversation in the Talent Land last year, where she exhorted the governments of Latin America to include cryptocurrency companies in public policies and to promote legislation such as the Mexican Fintech Law.

In this edition of Talent Land Digital 2021, Indira Kempis suggested that the Mexican authorities create and implement pilot programs to integrate cryptocurrencies in the payments of public services such as taxes, fines and payments to treasuries in the states of the country.

He also reiterated that the Fintech Law has not achieved its full potential, and considered that the regulation of companies that offer alternative financial services is “strict”, and they are even penalized when they do not follow the regulator’s guidelines.

Finally, he applauded El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as a national currency and pointed out that “it is the only one that has dared” to do so in the region and He advocated for Mexico to follow in the footsteps of the neighboring nation.

The other participant at the table, Emilio Saldaña, agreed with the senator’s positions:

“The world is a laboratory on new financial technologies, 86% of central banks are evaluating what an interaction of their national currencies with Bitcoin would be like. It would be very interesting to see Mexico set an example ”.

