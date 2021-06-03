Mexican Selection: TV Azteca “gets off” the ship of El Tri; Will not broadcast the Nations League

Incredibly Aztec TV It will not be in the broadcasts of the Mexican National Team, this by not participating in the Final Four that takes place this week and where the Tri seeks the championship and can only be followed through TUDN

The Selection begins its adventure this Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. against Costa Rica and will only be seen on Televisa, which will have its stellar narrators, both in that and in that of USA vs Honduras:

Enrique Bermúdez, Francisco Villa, Andrés Vaca, Oswaldo Sánchez, Kikín Fonseca, Chiquimarco and Ana Caty Hernández.

Azteca did not join the broadcast of the Pre-Olympic in Guadalajara, since there was no agreement on the purchase of television rights.

TUDN will also broadcast the third-place match on Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m., as well as the Final at 8:00 p.m., when the first three places in the Final Four are defined.

