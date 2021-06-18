Mexican Selection: Trainer of Rogelio Funes Mori leaves a special note for “Tata” Martino

After obtaining his naturalization as a Mexican, Rogelio Funes Mori would be being considered by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino to summon him to the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup; so Ricardo Valiño left a little message to the Tri coach.

In an interview for Azteca Deportes, Ricardo Valiño, who was the discoverer of Funes Mori and who led him to River plateHe declared that “el Mellizo” has natural conditions for the game and it will be great for Mexico to summon him.

“A boy who is very demanding with himself, he is very perfectionist about his details, his definition and his movements, that’s how he was as a boy. He is able to carry the attack of any team on his back because he has a personality that does not diminish in the face of extreme situations within the game “

Valiño also spoke about the possible call, ensuring that, if Gerardo Martino considers it for his call, he will not regret everything he will deliver on the field.

“I know the capabilities it has and what it can give. Not everyone scores 121 goals in that position and more in a team where you have the demands they have. He is a footballer who did accept the decision, the coach will not regret it, no one will regret it “

