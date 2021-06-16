Mexican Selection: The unexpected reaction of Ramiro Funes Mori for the naturalization of Rogelio

The Rayados de Monterrey striker, Rogelio Funes Mori, completed all the necessary procedures to become a Mexican citizen, obtaining his naturalization letter, so he is very close to becoming another naturalized person who wears the shirt of the Mexican National Team of Soccer.

Given the imminent summons of Rogelio to the TRI of Gerardo Martino, The reactions were immediate, highlighting that of his twin brother, the defender of Villarreal of Spain, Ramiro Funes Mori, who celebrated with all the fact that his brother obtained the change of nationality.

On social media, Ramiro boasted of his brother’s achievement through one of his Instagram stories, congratulating Rogelio on his personal achievement, leaving an effusive message.

“Viva México C48R0NE5. Congratulations bro, ”Ramiro wrote.

In addition, in Rogelio’s original publication, Ramiro left a similar message, although with less effusiveness, showing his affection for the country that has welcomed his brother.

Come on melli congratulations !!!! Long live Mexico dad !!!!!

Born in the ranks of River Plate like Rogelio, Ramiro has played for Everton in the English Premier League from 2015 to 2018, the year in which he arrived at Villarreal of Spain.

Unlike Rogelio, Ramiro is a regular in the calls of the Argentine National Team, adding 26 official matches from 2015 to date, in addition to registering 2 annotations.

Ramiro Funes Mori with the Argentina National Team. Photo: Jammedia El Tata Martino, coach who debuted him in the National Team.

Curiously, the coach Gerardo Martino, today Mexico’s strategist, was the one who made his debut with the albiceleste.

Ramiro has played 10 World Cup Qualifying matches, 9 friendlies and 7 Copa América games.

