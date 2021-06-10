Mexican Selection: Tecatito Corona advises Edson Álvarez to do the impossible to go to JO

Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona he was left with the desire to go to the Olympic Games of Rio de Janeiro 2016, this is because the Porto did not give him permission to go to the Olympic joust, so he advised Edson Alvarez already Diego lainez He does everything possible to go to the Tri by Jaime Lozano.

“I suddenly talk with Edson (Álvarez), (Diego) Lainez and lately more with Edson, I know he wants to go (to the Olympics) and that’s why I tell him to try to convince their teams to go. Playing in the Olympics must be beautiful, unfortunately it didn’t touch me because Porto didn’t let me go to the Champions League playoffs and hopefully they’ll let them go, ”said Tecatito.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

“If you put aside some things to work, that’s fine, as your parents say, if you do good, good things will come.”

“You must focus on the tournament that touches you, we are a team with the objective of winning and based on that objective you must go forward.”

Mexico will be part of Group A in men’s football at Tokyo 2020. The team led by Jaime Lozano will make their debut against France, later they will face Japan and close against South Africa.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content