Mexican Selection: Rogelio Funes Mori will receive his naturalization letter in April

The forward of Striped, Rogelio Funes Mori, is increasingly close to the Mexican National Team, since according to ESPN Digital, the ‘Twin’ would be receiving his naturalization letter next month, for which reason, he may already be considered by Gerardo Martino.

At the weekend, the coach of ‘Tri’ was questioned about the lack of forwards in the national team in the absence of Raul Jimenez, who remains an unknown for the future, being the Argentine-born footballer, the option of ‘Tata’ to replace the Wolves attacker as he returns to the fields.

Also read: Mexico vs Honduras: Mexican National Team will seek third title against ‘Catrachos’

It is well known that Funes Mori is to Martino’s taste and had it not been for the naturalization process that was not completed, he would have appeared in the call to play against Wales and Costa Rica.

Read also: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

Funes Mori has declared on several occasions his intention to represent the Mexican National Team, which has reopened the debate at the analysis tables, on whether the ‘Tri’ should summon naturalized players.