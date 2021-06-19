Mexican Selection: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his curious message Indirect to Tata Martino?

The youth squad of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, was included in the preliminary list that delivered Gerardo Martino with the Mexican National Team that will play the next 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, although this does not ensure that it is considered for Final call of the tournament.

Many assure that the appointment of Hernández in this pre-list is only due to the strong pressure that had been generated in the media by the call of Rogelio Funes Mori, recently naturalized.

The case of Hernández with the TRI seems to be more than sentenced, as some journalists assure that Chicharito will not wear the shirt of the Mexican National Team again during the process of Gerardo Martino heading to Qatar 2022 despite his good start with the LA Galaxy in the United States MLS.

Under this panorama and before an alleged veto against Javier Hernández in the Mexican National Team, Chicharito left an enigmatic message on his social networks, in what seems to be a clear hint to the tricolor coach, Gerardo Martino.

Great teams are built on strong emotional connections that are strengthened, especially when facing adversity together.

After making his call known in the pre-list, Hernández again left another message, which again revealed his position regarding the moment he is living as a professional.

I don’t want to look back in five years and think. We could have done it great, but I was scared. In five years I want to tell how fear tried to fool me with the best of life, and I did not let it.

It should be remembered that, a few days ago, Hernández assured that he is not willing to call Gerardo Martino to ‘convince’ him to include him in the Final Call for the 2021 Gold Cup, as he has never done such a thing in his career with previous selectors.

