Mexican Selection: Héctor Moreno supports the “Tata” Martino process

The Mexican National Team defeated Costa Rica in their second friendly match on this FIFA Date, after falling to the Wales national team, I find that it raised quite a few doubts about the functioning of the Gerardo “el Tata” Martino.

At a press conference after the victory over the Ticos, Hector Moreno, defender and captain of Mexico, supported the project of “Tata” Martino and he assured that due to a defeat the alarms cannot be “turned on”, since the Argentine DT has a fairly positive balance since his arrival.

“Against Wales it was tried, it was complicated, we weren’t fine. The team did not have its best game, but we had to continue trusting in our qualities, because there had been 20 games that we had with “Tata”, where things were going well, and for one game there will be no doubts “.

Despite the fact that they are friendly duels, Moreno pointed out that they serve to continue working on the scheme that Gerardo Martino wants to implement in the face of the calendar that comes to Mexico in the middle of the year, where the Gold Cup and Qualifiers are coming to Qatar 2022.

“In the end they are friendly, but the result is important. It is always easier to work when there are victories ”.

“Mainly the forms. There are times when it will be better and there are times when the opponent will complicate you because they have had a better day than you. But today I think the team tried and we were able to get the victory ”.

