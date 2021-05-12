Mexican Selection: Gerardo “Tata” Martino explained the absence of “Chicharito” Hernández in the pre-list

Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, Tri’s technical director, spoke about the Mexican National Team’s preliminary list for the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, on which the absence of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández was criticized a lot for his great start in the MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

In an interview for TUDN, “El Tata” Martino He pointed out that an analysis was carried out to determine who would be the forwards of the preliminary list, since not by having several attackers in a good moment will all be called.

“Actually, the issue is what we think, not about the 40-player roster but about the four forwards we can choose from. If we had 20 numbers ‘9’ that were very good, we would not take 20 because it is a list of 40 ”.

In addition, Martino pointed out that he considered Alexis Vega, a Chivas del Guadalajara player, as a forward center, for which he was given priority over “Chicharito” due to the great season he gave with the Sacred Rebaño.

“Within this list that we choose, observing Vega as a forward center, we choose all four and there is not much more to say.”

” The national team’s door is not closed for anyone ” Gerardo Martino, DT Mexico Will Chicharito return to El Tri? pic.twitter.com/Q6gnzpdynS – Jorge Ramos and his Band (@ESPN_JorgeRamos) May 12, 2021

Finally, Gerardo Martino made it clear that there is no type of “veto” against “El Chicharito” Hernández as mentioned in several places, although he made it clear that not by giving two or three good games you have earned your place in the Mexican National Team.

“No, no … the national team’s door is not closed for anyone. Obviously from the performance, that he has it, that he is a footballer who has scored six goals in just three or four games, but also from an internal analysis that we do, which has to do with the characteristics of the players, obviously, there is a choice and we agree or we do not agree”.

