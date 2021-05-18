Mexican Selection: Gerardo Martino “puts an end” to the song “Chicharito” Hernández

Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, technical director of the Mexican National Team, spoke for the last time about the case of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández and his absence from the Tri call, assuring that he would not reveal any details that could keep the Mexican striker away from the national team.

In a press conference, “el Tata” Martino assured that no internal issues will be revealed about possible “conflicts” in which players of the National Team are involved, referring to rumors that there is an alleged “veto” against “Chicharito” Hernández for indiscipline.

“Regarding the conflicts that there may be with a footballer that may remove him from the selection circumstantially, in no case will it be an issue that I am going to explain publicly”

Martino also pointed out that Javier Hernández did not enter this call because there are other players who are also in a good time and this does not mean that “Chicharito” cannot be called up again in the future.

“Javier is not on this list because we opted for other center forwards, but this does not mean that at another time he cannot be called up”

