Mexican Selection: Fernando Schwartz demands Gerardo Martino to clarify the issue of ‘Chicharito’

Coach Gerardo Martino has become the main target by the Mexican press, when he once again discarded forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the Mexican National Team’s preliminary list for the ‘Final Four’ of the Concacaf Nations League, despite his great start to the season in the MLS In the absence of a fixed ‘9’ due to the situation in which he lives Raul Jimenez.

Given this, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist and commentator of Fox Sports, He confessed that he asks for clearer answers to the Argentine strategist about the real reason that keeps the player from the Los Angeles Galaxy del Tri.

In a new installment of its section ‘Critical Minute‘, the communicator affirmed that he respects the decision of coach Gerardo Martino, but that it is extremely necessary that they make clear the main reason for keeping striker Javier ´Chicharito’ Hernández erased in the national team.

“WHAT IS IN CHICHARITO ALREADY DESERVES TO KNOW WHAT IS IN THE BACKGROUND” @ fersch_4 respects Gerardo Martino’s decisions, although he asks for clarification as to why Javier Hernández is absent from the Mexican National Team # CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/u6dYATXcbn – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 12, 2021

“I have always said it is the power of the national coach to choose the players that he considers, they are to serve him at the head of the tricolor squad and as always when there is a list, every time there is a call by the ‘Tata’ Martino, everything it becomes an infernal criticism in many of the posts, applause in others, and soccer awakens that and more. “

“If Martino considers that Alexis Vega is more convenient for him than the ‘Chicharito’ is in his right, to call again Pizarro who has not performed in the tricolor or Erick Gutiérrez to have him on the list when he is in the rehabilitation process, they are things that attract attention. Although he says that dirty clothes are washed at home, this is true, but I think that of ‘CH14’ because he deserves to know in depth what has happened, because obviously it is an extra football situation that for today it continues to keep him marginalized, “he said.

