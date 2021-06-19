in Football

Mexican Selection: Fans explode due to the absence of ‘Chicharito’ after the first cut in the pre-list of Tri

The Mexican National Team has once again stolen the eyes of the fans and the media, by uncovering the list of players who remain with the possibility of participating in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup.

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has been one of the victims who did not pass the first cut by the coach Gerardo Martino for the preparation matches against the national teams Panama Y Nigeria.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis presents Marcelo Méndez as their manager for the Apertura 2021

After the news, the reactions and comments of the Mexican fans did not wait, exploding against the decision of the Argentine strategist del Tri to discard the forward of the Los Angeles Galaxy for friendly games and leave him with no chance of appearing on the final list.

The Seve Ballesteros PGA Spain Tour Circuit will visit Gaudí Reus Golf Club

The Suicide Squad won’t undo anything from Suicide Squad 2016