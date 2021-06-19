Mexican Selection: Fans explode due to the absence of ‘Chicharito’ after the first cut in the pre-list of Tri

The Mexican National Team has once again stolen the eyes of the fans and the media, by uncovering the list of players who remain with the possibility of participating in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup.

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has been one of the victims who did not pass the first cut by the coach Gerardo Martino for the preparation matches against the national teams Panama Y Nigeria.

After the news, the reactions and comments of the Mexican fans did not wait, exploding against the decision of the Argentine strategist del Tri to discard the forward of the Los Angeles Galaxy for friendly games and leave him with no chance of appearing on the final list.

– Mames, Pulido on Chicharo again?

– Well, it’s the mix of the Gold Cup and the Olympics, so I think speculation can be over.

– Jorge Sánchez was more than a waiter for Martino

– Araujo, Salcedo, Chaka and Moreno …. Again

– Dos Santos is there for the chelas – Mau Diaz (@ madiar_29) June 19, 2021

Neither Ochoa, nor Antuna, nor JJ, nor Pulido, nor Henry, incredible about Dos Santos, Pizarro tmb and that you have taken Chicharito out, fucking Tata. – Andrea Trejo (@Andyeetch) June 19, 2021

I don’t understand what they call Pulido and not Chicharito, seriously, I don’t understand – Erick Ackerman (@ErickRiivera) June 19, 2021

Hahaha they are the blowjob, why put @ CH14_ on the other list if they were going to cut him anyway? – Oscar Botello (@ OBotello14) June 19, 2021

TATA “PUPPET” MARTÍNO, THE TELEVISA PUPPET, WHO TAKES 6 GOALKEEPERS INSTEAD OF CALLING JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ, GO TO THE FUCK – Juan García (@ JuanGar73216624) June 19, 2021

6 goalkeepers and leave out Javier, our TOP scorer … – Karla Najera ॐ (@ColoresDice) June 19, 2021

For mistakes like this the criticism is greater and the results become the worst. A pity that in the absence of one or two forward centers they leave one who is doing very well out (chicharito) and they lost another (ormeño) plus a candle that was never known to have happened. Bad very bad. – Hache (@Angel_EHache) June 19, 2021

Canada called up the best prospect of the national team and they do nothing? Pizarro and Pulido over Hernández? Hopefully he will miss the Gold Cup. – Milton Rangel Jr. (@Majestad_Rangel) June 19, 2021

They leave Funes Mori instead of the chicharito … ahhh but goalkeepers have 6 … – Fenix ​​ (@kike_fenix) June 19, 2021