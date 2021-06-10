Mexican Selection: El Tri by Jaime Lozano is the best in the history of Mexico in JO

Getting a medal at the Olympic Games requires having a great team and good reinforcements, as well as exceptional previous work, as happened with El Tri almost a decade ago, winning Gold in London 2012

Raul Gutierrez, former technical director of Tri in its lower categories, explained that this team that commands Jaime lozano it has an extraordinary profile, unlike that of the previous Olympic joust.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

“This team that is going to participate in Tokyo has an extraordinary profile. I see a large group of footballers who, unlike the 2015 national team, many are already practically consolidated and that must be highlighted, they are full-fledged players already in the First Division.”

“That should give us a good assembly of what the experience is and we have talked a little bit with Jimmy (Lozano) and this closing of preparation is going to be fundamental for the scope of this selection. A key point for the 2012 team to achieve what it did was the work they had prior to entering the Olympics. That is why I am talking about these 25 or 30 days seeing who you have or are going to go with ”, indicated el Potro

The Aztec strategist does not fully understand the decision of some institutions not to lend to certain players, such as the case of Tecatito Corona, Edson Álvarez and Diego Lainez.

“It is a bit complex because one would pretend to have the best squad. Players with this Olympic tournament would miss a maximum of five games. I understand that they are assets of the clubs, but the matches are more valuable for the winnings of a national team and a national representation than for local football. Hopefully this part becomes one more issue of support and awareness ”, he pointed out.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content