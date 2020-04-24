The local transmission between people who traveled abroad and residents in Mexico possibly occurred from the second week of March, they indicated.

A group of scientists from the national institutes of health and Mexican universities managed to decipher the genome sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, causing Covid-19 disease, which circulates in the Mexican population.

Through a joint statement, the specialists explained that among the most important observations is the discovery that most of the virus introductions to the country they come from different regions of Europe.

Meanwhile, the sequences of the genomes obtained, they detailed, show a high conservation (a minimum identity of 99.97 percent) in relation to the first strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus characterized in Wuhan, China.

The changes identified in the genomes define the circulation in the country of two of the three genotypes reported so far, lineage A (also called G) and lineage B (also called S), they noted.

# BoletínUNAM Joint statement: They decipher the genome of genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus present in the Mexican population> https://t.co/nNJpYmrNcl#QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/uSTX47EISi – UNAM (@UNAM_MX) April 23, 2020

Therefore, the experts considered it more important to continue monitoring the virus genome to detect mutations to the emergence of drug and vaccine resistant variants, once these prevention and treatment measures have been approved and applied.

“It is essential to maintain epidemiological and genomic surveillance of the virus in our country, to identify variants that may circulate predominantly in Mexico by adapting to certain environmental characteristics, as well as to genetic and epidemiological determinants of the population ”, they pointed out.

The team was made up of specialists of the Institutes of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre), National of Respiratory Diseases (INER), Mexican Social Security (IMSS), National of Medical Sciences and Nutrition and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), as well as nationals from Oxford University. (Ntx)