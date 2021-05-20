Mexican Sara Ramírez joins the SATC reboot with a non-binary character

HBO Max broke the news a few moments ago and announced that Sara will play Che Diaz, a “queer, non-binary comedian who features a regular podcast featuring Carrie Bradshaw”.

The streaming platform described the character as “a great presence with a big heart, whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive human vision of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

With the news we can conclude two things, the first is that at least we already know what is one of Carrie’s sources of income and the second, that Sara will give the series an inclusive twistas well as a he gets a modern, digital vibe with his podcast.