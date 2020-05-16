Thanks to massive sequencing, Mexican researchers could analyze up to 19,200 samples at a time to detect COVID-19

Mexican researchers design a strategy of mass detection for him COVID-19 through which more than 19 thousand samples could be carried out in a period of three to five days and its cost would be 60 percent less than the current tests.

Given the need to have options massive testing that make possible the lack of confidence in cities, Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) has an option under development.

In a statement distributed this Friday, the institution explained that the Advanced Genomics Unit-National Genomics Laboratory for Biodiversity (UGA-Langebio) of Cinvestav has worked on the aforementioned massive infection detection strategy.

“This technique is more accurate than molecular testing based on PCR“Explained Alfredo Herrera Estrella, director of the UGA-Langebio.

He said that the technique “is based on the sequencing of regions of the virus genome, that is, it analyzes the nucleotide sequence of fragments of its genome to ensure effective detection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19”,

He noted that the massive sequencing It is important and useful at this time of the pandemic, “but especially when thinking about starting the phase of returning to normal activity because it is essential to identify who is infected, with symptoms or asymptomatic.”

In such a way that with a second test those who have already overcome the infection could safely return to daily life, because they could no longer transmit it.

This strategy is carried out by carrying out targeted amplifications of DNA, where fragments are obtained to be introduced to the most modern UGA-Langebio sequencers, allowing up to 19,200 samples to be handled at one time.

This figure represents almost 20 percent of the total analyzed in the country during the entire pandemic in Mexico.

In the note it was pointed out that an advantage is that each test would have a cost 60 percent lower than those currently performed by public health institutes (estimated at 1,500 pesos), that is, it would cost 600 pesos, including sampling.

Greater effectiveness

It was explained that the tests are more effective than the PCR tests because they generate quantitative data and offer the DNA sequence of the amplified fragments and with this, the observed virus can be verified with complete certainty; in addition, some of its mutations could be detected in those regions, with which there is greater certainty.

Mass sequencing aims to analyze high volumes of tests that identify people with symptoms of the disease and individuals asymptomatic infected, who could be infecting other people without knowing it inside or outside the family, even with social distancing.

“This has been documented in other countries and is probably one of the factors causing a more intense spread of the pandemic, therefore, massive sequencing would also allow monitoring of the general population, through statistical analysis and making more accurate projections. of the behavior of the epidemic, ”said Herrera Estrella.

The expert said that implementing the proposal requires a team of fifteen researchers from UGA-LangebioIn addition, political will, endorsement and a little financing for the scale of the problem facing Mexico compared to the economic losses generated in the lockdown.

This Thursday, Mexico reached 4,767 deaths and 45,032 accumulated cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in late February.

With information from EFE