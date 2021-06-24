Mexican rapper, Eric Sorzano, “El Grave”, loses his life | Instagram

The departure of singer Eric Sorzano, better known as “The Grave ” or “Gravity”, A Mexican rapper, founder of the Never Die collective and co-founder of the SPIT MX battle league, led to messages of condolences from acquaintances and close friends.

The sad news was confirmed last Tuesday, June 22, through a statement in which the friends and colleagues of the rapper from Aguascalientes, Eric Sorzano, sent various messages in which they deeply regretted his departure.

The legendary rapper who suffered from cancer that they refer to, struggled for a long time until the end of his days.

“With immense pain we communicate to you about the unfortunate loss of our brother and friend, Eric, better known as Gravedad.” El Grave “, was one of the pioneers of Mexican rap: Originally from Aguascalientes, founded by the Never Die collective, co-founded by the SPIT MX battle league and collaborator on projects such as Vox Populi and Svnto Pecvado. He wrote the urban movement Never Die Crew through social networks.

Added to this, hundreds of followers and colleagues, including Sipo, Mike Díaz and Zticma, have lamented the loss of the artist and have shared messages of condolences for his wife and 3-year-old son Nathaniel.

May he rest in peace, ‘Gravity will always be part of the earth’, ‘After so much struggle, rest in peace master’, ‘Today it’s time to hear the barcode on repeat and see those mythical battles’, are some of the comments left in the networks.

It was at the beginning of April 2019, the rapper shared a message on his Facebook in which he regretted that he had to cancel several of his presentations due to the diagnosis he would have received.

My health is at a critical point; much of what happens in these months of treatments will determine how long I have left in this beautiful reality called life, “he wrote

“If God grants me 1 day, 1 year or 100 years of life, I prefer to dedicate my energy to my wife, my son and my loved ones. Only one life. The ego is left over. Without family we are nothing. Maybe one day God grant me the opportunity to return to the stage, to the battles and to the studies For now, I thank you all for your support, expressed the renowned in freestyle battle circuits.

It is worth mentioning that Eric Sorzano also starred in battles with characters such as Proof and Tkilla and although he never jumped onto the commercial music scene, he was able to collaborate with the renowned singer “Alemán”. His career was not without some scandals, he already competed in a freestyle against “Muelas de Gallo”, a member of the Bastón Band.

On the other hand, in 2014, he released his album entitled “Barcode” and collaborated with artists such as Juan Zárate and Silver Steph.

It was a few minutes ago that it was confirmed that the rapper had lost the battle against cancer that afflicted him, according to reports circulating from the account of some artists close to him.

“Today his existence in the earthly world ends, but the legend of” Gravedad “begins, the rapper, is considered one of the most complete of rap in Mexico, so it is expected that his family will have a quick resignation,” he spread the MIC site, specialized in hip hop.