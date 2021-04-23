Mexican project IAMM seeks to free NFT digital creators with Nervos

IAMM in alliance with Nervos Network will seek to improve the information flow of digital assets of NFTs within blockchain networks for the benefit of creators and artists

The world has discovered with great amazement the ability to transfer value not only represented as money, the emergence of the NFT’s has revealed what could seem the tip of the iceberg of a possible transformation.

IAMM is a project led by a multidisciplinary team in various parts of the world, but with a great influence from Mexico due to one of its founders, Lalo Garza. He has seen the wave of NFTs as an opportunity to solve major problems that arose and prevail on the Internet, one of them the management of digital assets.. Non-fungible tokens are a protocol that makes decentralized digital goods a native component of the web. BeInCrypto contacted Garza and stated:

“The world still does not have a good economic model for creativity, knowledge, invention […]all forms of digital production, royalties, donations, sponsorships, IP, DRM, are band-aids. The last two stifle knowledge sharing and collaborative innovation.

IAMM allows ecosystems and microeconomies to emerge around your creations. You can install policies on your creation, merge with custom tokens backed by the Universal Reserve, $ MKT.

IAMM Network

IAMM’s mission is to improve the way value flows across the Internet. The information should be free, but the effort is not. Courage must flow to creators so they can continue to do what they do best.

Crypto art

On the other hand, Nervos Network is a blockchain technology that aims to be universal access for all users with high scalability, high transaction speeds and low costs with proposals on two main layers.

The project is supported by equity funds such as Sequoia Capital and Polychain. This alliance between IAMM and Nervos will seek to free creators from the limitations of the current NFT paradigm.. Today’s NFTs are like static, predefined documents. Even the most advanced NFTs in production are simply rigid boxes with extra space.

The current digital economy is driven by the main intermediaries that manage and control the value of content and art generated by the “creators” within the internet, Now it is possible to use different platforms that allow you to manage the price and the form of content distribution on the internet, but with tools that use decentralized technologies..

The summit of the NFTs has been represented by large millionaire sales on different platforms that exceed 50 million dollars, the adoption of this new format has also revealed a series of challenges to face, from the economic and technological field.

NFT in Latin America

In the Latin American region, the NFTs movement has been adopted with great interest because it is one of the main economies with the highest percentage within the creative industries, specifically speaking of Mexico it represents 7.4% of the country’s GDP, they generate 2 million direct and indirect jobsIn Mexico City alone, it represents 8% of the local GDP, according to Mishelle Muñoz, an official of the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City.

