Mexican production company will be present at the Cannes Film Festival with three films – Tomatazos

One of the film festivals that was most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was Cannes, because last year it had to suspend its events and although it presented its Official Selection, the reality is that the 73rd edition felt incomplete . Now, one year after those events, the organizers have announced the list of films that make up their selection for this 2021 and highlights the participation of three feature films co-produced by the Mexican producer and distributor Piano.

Although this year’s edition will not be held under the same conditions as always, since only the opening date has already been delayed to next July 7 – when it normally takes place in May – at least there is more certainty of that the physical events of the event will take place. With this in mind, the organizers are excited and looking to make the 74th Cannes Film Festival feel like a worthy comeback.

Annette, by French filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors, Tokyo! – 75%), is one of the three tapes co-produced by Piano that will be present at this year’s festival and will be in charge of opening it, nothing more and nothing less. Starring Adam Driver (Marriage Story – 98%) and Marion Cotillard (Ismael’s Ghosts – 62%), the film is a musical drama that tells the story of a provocative stand-up comedian and his wife, a world famous soprano, who find their lives unexpectedly disturbed when their daughter, Annette, a girl with an amazing gift.

On the other hand, Memory, by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, will also seek to conquer the Palme d’Or with a gripping story starring Tilda Swinton (The French Chronicle) about an orchid farmer who visits her sick sister in Bogotá. While there, she befriends a French archaeologist in charge of monitoring the endless tunnel construction project and a young musician, who will try to help her rid herself of the louder sounds that plague her at night. and prevent you from sleeping.

Finally, Piano will also be present with Bergman Island, which, likewise, is part of the Official Competition. Directed by the French director Mia Hansen-Løve, the film follows a couple of American filmmakers who retire to write scripts for their upcoming films on an island that inspired legendary director Ingmar Bergman. However, soon the lines between reality and fiction begin to blur.

Piano is a creative studio founded, in 2011, by Julio Chavezmontes and Sebastian Hofmann with the aim of promoting original and risky film projects. Throughout these years, the production company has supported the work of young Mexican talents and directors established in international cinema, establishing itself as one of the most outstanding art film production companies in Latin America.

About the participation of Memory, Annette Y Bergman Island at the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the producer and screenwriter Julio Chavezmontes expressed his emotion in a press release, thanked the festival and mentioned the qualities of the three films:

We are deeply grateful for the support of the Cannes Film Festival. It is an honor that almost ten years after having founded PIANO, we are the first Mexican production company in history to have three films in the official Cannes competition in the same year. The three films are truly international, the product of the efforts of technicians and creatives from different countries, and directors working in foreign languages. They are an example of how cinema can transcend borders and show us what is essential, which is what unites us all. They are productions of which we are very proud and that we hope to be able to share very soon with the Mexican public.

