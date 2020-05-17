In various statements, Coparmex and Concamin pointed out that the agreement negatively impacts the country’s international image.

The Mexican private sector said this Saturday that the agreement than limits private participation in renewable energy and that this day came into effect, will drive away investments of the country in addition to that will carry legal issues.

On Friday night, in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Secretary of Energy (Sener) published the agreement that issues the Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality Policy in the National Electric System, which replaces the guidelines published in February 2017, during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

In different communiqués, the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) and the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) pointed out that the agreement negatively impacts the country’s international image.

In its statement, Coparmex said that the agreement published on Friday “constitutes a reckless action that, if not reconsidered by the government of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the midst of a health pandemic and economic crisis, will drive away investments in the country “

In addition, “it will generate higher unemployment and will cause those interested to go to national and international courts to demand compliance with the obligations of the Mexican State.”

The Mexican employers added that the agreement “pays for the lack of legal certainty to invest in Mexico because its publication was carried out irregularly.”

Meanwhile, the Concamin expressed “its resounding rejection” of the decision of the Mexican government, specifically of the Sener and the Federal electricity commission (CFE), “To issue an order that would prevent, in practice, national and foreign investment in renewable energy generation projects.”

He accused that the measure published on Friday “means a full violation of the Rule of Law”, by granting extra-legal powers to the CFE related to the planning and operation of the National Electric System (SEN) and the probable abuse of authority by Sener.

“The decision not only affects the issue of national and foreign private investment (…) but it is a contradictory message that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and just when Mexico must generate certainty inside and outside (…) it is decided to take a decision that clearly only responds to a closed criterion of the holders of the Sener and the CFE, ”said the president of the Concamin, Francisco Cervantes.

Energy self-sufficiency

Meanwhile, the government, through the Ministry of Energy, said in a statement that one of the main benefits of the SEN’s Reliability policy “is to guarantee effective management.”

He pointed out that the planning and reliability of the SEN “requires rational economic regulation for the accelerated and progressive incorporation of all energies.”

He specified that in the case of intermittent energies “they must be incorporated through the intervention and necessary support of plants that have full availability and provide planning and operational reserves, as well as related services that make their operation viable.”

This requires the “correct specification of the required associated products in order to give greater certainty to all market participants.”

The text stated that Mexico “will achieve energy self-sufficiency” through the optimal and sustainable use of all its primary energy resources.

This, through a comprehensive policy for the development of scientific, technological and industrial capacities, aimed at increasing productivity in the energy sector, in order to keep rates low for end users.

The aforementioned agreement contemplates “in a more orderly manner the penetration of Power Plants with Intermittent Clean Energy, photovoltaic and wind power, anticipating that the Alert and Emergency Operating States will be reduced to a minimum according to international experiences”.

With information from EFE