Mexican pride: indigenous Zapotec wins scholarship from Harvard University

A young indigenous Zapotec, Originally from the community of San Isidro El Costoche, belonging to the municipality of San Francisco Logueche, in the jurisdiction of the Sierra Sur, Oaxaca has become news, not only in his community but also nationally and internationally after obtaining a scholarship from Harvard University.

His name is Ramiro González Cruz, He is 23 years old and lives in a small community of no more than 400 inhabitants. He is the son of Simplicio González and Cecilia Cruz Antonio, a peasant and a housewife, who only speak Zapotec.

As a child, González Cruz worked in the fields helping his father, weeding and caring for backyard animals, jobs that he combined with his education.

At the age of 16, Ramiro left his mother’s house to move to the city of Oaxaca with the intention of studying high school and later studying for a university degree.

He studied high school at the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of the State of Oaxaca (CECyTEO) Plantel 25, where he graduated as a technician in Computer Equipment Maintenance Support in 2016.

Later He tried to enter the university, but his economic situation did not allow it, so that year he decided to move to Sinaloa to work in the fields.s of tomato, tomatillo and chili, where he claims to have received a good salary although not just because it is such an exhausting work. However, this It helped him save enough to return to his homeland to start a college career.

It was then that He entered the Technological University of the Central Valleys of Oaxaca, where he graduated as a Higher University Technician in Business Development Marketing Area. Later, he studied the Bachelor’s Degree in Innovation in Business and Marketing at the same institution.

While studying for his undergraduate degree, he volunteered at the Continental University of Peru, at the Faculty of Business Engineering. This led him to be director of the Area of ​​Lead yourself in the National Youth Athenaeum Oaxaca Chapter; He also completed the TOEFL Certification at the Trilingual Center for University Studies.

He is currently an intercultural promoter and interpreter for the State Public Defender’s Office, where he has participated in different hearings in defense of justice. He is also a member of the International Youth Network of Latin America (Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Chile), where he carries out different activities for youth empowerment.

For all this, Ramiro is considered one of the Young Leaders of the XXI Century, that is transforming Oaxaca and Mexico, through education.

At the moment He is a fellow of the “Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies” certification at the Crossroads Program for Emerging Leaders 2021 at Harvard University, being one of the 5 Mexicans benefited by this program.

In an interview with the Mexican newspaper Excelsior, the Oaxacan indicated that with this great opportunity he hopes to motivate other young people from different parts of the world, who were born or raised in marginalized communities, do not give up in their attempt to pursue a university degree in order to contribute the development of their localities.

“I regret that young people are not included in the public policies of the Mexican State, an annual scholarship is not enough; we are potentially entrepreneurs, but hardly anyone sees us, “he said.

Currently, due to the pandemic, Ramiro takes his Harvard classes online, where he lives with other young people from Brazil, Afghanistan, Korea, China, India, among others, who are working on a project with the intention of obtaining $ 10,000 dollars for be able to put it into practice or obtain a scholarship to study a face-to-face graduate degree in 2022

“My project is aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs, who currently do not have an image or brand registration for the export of their products,” he stated.

