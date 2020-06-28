MEXICO CITY, Jun 28 (.) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that in July they will stop losing jobs due to the impact on the economy of the coronavirus epidemic, which has so far caused the destruction of more than a million jobs in the country.

The confinement of more than two months to stop the spread of the coronavirus has brought unemployment to historic levels in Mexico, and between March and April the loss totaled 1,030,366, according to data from the private workers’ social security body, the IMSS.

« What do the data tell me? That in July we are not going to lose jobs, » the president said in a video on his Twitter account. « If the number of jobs does not grow … it will be maintained, » he added, while explaining that there are 19.5 million workers registered with the IMSS.

López Obrador added that preliminary data points to a loss of 70,000 formal jobs in June, nearly half of the 130,000 he said just a few days ago would disappear this month.

The Mexican economy, which had its first contraction in 2019 in a decade, deepened its deterioration in the first quarter of the year and analysts estimate a contraction of up to 10% in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revised its estimate for Mexico’s economy, strongly tied to the United States, and forecast a contraction of 10.5% this year, a drastic reduction from the expected 6.6% drop in April.

Mexico accumulates 212,802 cases of coronavirus and 26,381 deaths related to the virus, which places it in seventh place in the number of deaths worldwide, according to a . count.

(Report by Adriana Barrera. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)