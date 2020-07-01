File photo. The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attends a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 10, 2019. . / Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (.) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his delegation received an invitation from the United States government to visit Washington next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

López Obrador had previously said that a meeting with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, could take place shortly after July 1, but on Monday he announced that it would not be this week.

« I confirm that we received an invitation from the Government of the United States for an Official Work Visit on July 8 and 9, » Ebrard wrote on his Twitter account.

The Mexican president has said that the meeting with Trump intends, among other things, to celebrate the start of the TMEC trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, which will replace, starting this Wednesday, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), in force since 1994.

It was in April when López Obrador initially raised the idea of ​​meeting with the President of the United States. The fact that the Mexican president makes his first trip abroad to see Trump has drawn criticism from opposition groups.

Trump, who referred to Mexican migrants as drug rapists and traffickers in his 2015-16 election campaign and promised to make Mexico pay for his planned border wall, is of low public esteem in Mexico, so the visit carries political risks. for López Obrador.

The Mexican president has publicly urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to participate in the meeting, but the Canadian government has shown no sign that he will attend. A Canadian government source said that any invitation to attend would be evaluated from a health perspective.

