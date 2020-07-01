Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Nintendo wants you to have fun this summer with various competitive games for the Nintendo Switch. For this reason, the company works in the organization of official tournaments. A few hours ago, an attractive competition was confirmed for all Splatoon 2 fans.

If you think you are good at the colorful shooter, you should know that the Splatoon 2 Turf War Tournament will start soon and that the registration to participate is already open. This tournament is only intended for players from some countries in America.

So you can participate in the Splatoon 2 tournament and win a prize

Splatoon 2 Turf War Tournament is open only to players from Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Interested Mexican players must be over 18 years of age to participate.

Other requirements that must be met are having a copy of the shooter, an Internet connection and an active membership to Nintendo Switch Online, since the competition will take place online. Registrations are already available at this link. It will be played in a 4 vs. 2 format. Four.

The registrations will conclude on July 18, at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time. It will be the same day and at the same time that the tournament will officially start. All members of a team must complete their respective registration processes.

If your team is a winner, each of its members will receive 2,500 My Nintendo gold points, equivalent to approximately $ 25 USD that you can spend to buy content.

The Splatoon 2 is still quite active as a new Splatfest was recently held. In addition, Nintendo released another demo of the shooter with access to various modalities. Everyone who tried the trial version received 7 days free from Nintendo Switch Online.

Splatoon 2 is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Find all the news about the title on this page.