The offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón was assigned to Dallas Cowboys as part of the program NFL International Player Parhway who wants the league to be seen in more places.

Alarcón played with Sheep ITESM Monterrey, where he saw action as a right and left tackle, with whom he won the 2019 national championship and was selected for the star team of Conadeip for him XLVI Aztec Bowl that was played last November. In addition to Alarcón, David Bada, former defensive end of the Unicorns Schwabisch Hall of the German Soccer League, will join the Washington Redskins.

The Australian Matt Leo, who played soccer for the Iowa State Cyclones, will join the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Austrian ex-runner U19 Sandro Platzgummer will join the New York Giants.

The four teams of the NFC East They will have these foreign players on their roster until the end of training camp. At that time, players will be eligible for an international practice squad exemption, granting the team an additional member of the practice squad who is not eligible to be activated during the 2020 season.

The NFC East She was chosen to receive these players in a random draw. After the NFL held in Germany the Combine International Last October, players received additional training and development, along with players from the NFL and Draft applicants in Florida at the IMG Academy.

The International Program of Players was established in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a place in some lineup in the NFL.

Mexican offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón joins the Vaquera family #DallasCowboys Welcome! #NFLMX pic.twitter.com/6fMrUV0bEW – We are Cowboys (@SomosCowboys) April 27, 2020

