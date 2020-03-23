Mexican pitcher Julio Urías, arrested for domestic violence

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Mexican Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested outside a Los Angeles shopping center on Monday night on suspicion of domestic assault.

According to information from the USA Today newspaper, the police responded to a report of an argument in a parking lot at the Beverly Center around 7:30 p.m. Urías, 22, was arrested and transferred to the police headquarters for a minor crime and left Tuesday morning on bail of $ 20,000.

TMZ disclosed that a witness called the police because the player was arguing with a woman in the parking lot, whom he pushed and ended up on the ground. The woman stated that the situation was nothing more than “a heated verbal discussion” and that there was no violence.

However, witnesses insisted on what they saw, and later a video of the scene appeared supporting their testimonies.

In May last year, another Mexican pitcher, Roberto Osuna, was also arrested on one count of domestic violence. For this reason, the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Office imposed a penalty of 75 suspension games.

Although the charges were eventually dropped by the assaulted woman, the player was transferred to the Houston Astros.

ESPN reported that since MLB established the domestic violence policy in August 2015, 11 players have been involved in such situations, nine of whom have been penalized. Of these, eight are Latino players.

On their Twitter account, the Dodgers reported that they will be on top of what happens to their player, that this season he has been a starter (4 starts) and a reliever with a 2-2 record, 3.18 earned runs and two saves in nine games. .

“We learned of the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time on the incident. However, every complaint of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and the Major Leagues to ensure that this happens in this case. ”

The Julio Urías incident occurred just as the Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell just completed a 40-game suspension for violating the Major League Baseball’s Domestic Abuse policy as his ex-wife reported the abuse he suffered to MLB officials.

The Mexican has already been put on the list of administrative permits – it was not clarified whether with or without pay – which is the protocol followed in the Major Leagues in cases of domestic violence. That is, Urías is not available to play.

