Mexican peso shines after president loses some luster in election

LONDON, Jun 7 (.) – The Mexican peso strengthened to a nearly a week high on Monday after midterm elections confirmed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s MORENA party as the country’s strongest force, albeit with a slim majority. .

The markets were watching to see if López Obrador kept or extended his party’s supermajority, which would have allowed him to push for broader changes, or if he lost his majority in Congress.

“None of this appears to have happened, so the peso has managed to draw a narrow path between two political risks this weekend,” said Kamakshya Trivedi of Goldman Sachs.

The peso rose 0.6% to 19.8473 units per dollar, making the currency an outlier among the many emerging market currencies struggling not to decline against a stable dollar. The gains have made the currency accumulate an advance of 0.2% so far this year.

The spread between Mexican hard currency bonds and the safe haven of US Treasury debt, measured by the JPMorgan EMBI global diversified index, reached one basis point at 335 basis points.

The election result was positive for institutional stability, said Gustavo Medeiros, deputy director of analysis at Ashmore Group, a fund manager focused on emerging markets.

“Not losing by a large magnitude also means that you will not have to make a 180 degree turn in your strategy, so the commitment to strict fiscal policies should be maintained, something positive from a solvency perspective and that investors in Mexico appreciate from that (López Obrador) took office, “he added.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)