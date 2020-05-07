Despite the fact that the previous day ended in ‘red’, the Mexican peso rises and opens Thursday with gains against the dollar According to the Bank of Mexico, this Thursday the interbank dollar closed at 24.02 units Do you want to know how much it was sells the mexican peso today? We tell you

In the international context, the conversations between the United States and China take precedence, as well as the increase in oil prices.

According to data from Banco de México (Banxico), this Thursday the interbank dollar closed at 24.02 units, improving its performance with respect to its previous closing of 24.2690 pesos.

This represents an appreciation of 1.02 percent against the greenback.

Mexican peso in the global market

Today the peso reported a positive performance.

Internationally, oil prices show a recovery that ends up being beneficial for oil-producing countries.

This move is due to a cut in production by Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil company.

On the other hand, parity has also been boosted by a possible meeting between China and the United States next week.

This, despite the fact that Trump threatened the Asian giant and jeopardized the trade agreement reached at the beginning of the year if China did not respond as expected.

Although complying with the terms could be challenging due to the commercial ‘pause’ caused by the coronavirus.

This explains that in the first months of 2020, China’s purchases of American products have been well below what was agreed.

Meanwhile, in the United States, employment figures continue to represent a negative point for its economy.

Last week, the government received 3.16 million requests for unemployment support.

Now, more than 33 million people have applied for this resource, reflecting a weakened labor market.

Mexican peso today May 7: How much is the dollar?

At the bank teller, the dollar is on sale today Thursday May 7 at 24.36 Mexican pesos according to Citibanamex. Likewise, the value of the dollar is handled on average at 23.85 Mexican pesos; with a purchase value of 23.49 and a sale value of 24.2.

Where to change at the best price today?

If you are going to sell, your best option is: BANCO FAMSA at 24.37 Mexican pesos every dollar.

If you are going to buy, your best option is: AZTECA BANK at 23.09 Mexican pesos every dollar.

