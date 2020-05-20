The Mexican peso maintains the ‘hot streak’ on the third day of the week and reports earnings against the dollar again According to Banco de México, this Wednesday the interbank dollar closed at 23.21 units Do you want to know how much the Mexican peso is selling today? We tell you

The Mexican peso maintains the ‘hot streak’ on the third day of the week and again reports gains against the dollar.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), this Wednesday the interbank dollar closed at 23.21 units, which shows improvement over its previous closing of 23.52 units.

This represents an appreciation of 33 cents against the greenback, equivalent to 1.42 percent.

With this closure, the peso reaches its best point since March 23.

Mexican peso in the global market

In a ‘good streak’, the weight advances for the third time in the week and for the fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the tensions between the United States again draw attention when Trump accused the Asian country of being “incompetent.”

“Some nuts in China have just released a statement blaming everyone except China for the virus, which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain that it was ‘China’s incompetence’, and nothing else, that caused this mass killing worldwide! ”He wrote on Twitter.

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

In the international market, optimism remains regarding a quick revival of the economy and progress in the development of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Mexican peso today May 20: How much is the dollar?

At the bank window, the dollar is for sale today Wednesday May 20 at 23.54 Mexican pesos according to Citibanamex. Likewise, the value of the dollar is handled on average at 23.15 Mexican pesos; with a purchase value of 22.87 and a sale value of 23.41.

Where to change at the best price today?

If you are going to sell, your best option is: HSBC at 22.97 Mexican pesos every dollar.

If you are going to buy, your best option is: BX + at 21.79 Mexican pesos every dollar.

With information from Bloomberg, El Financiero, Banco Banxico and the Dollar in Mexico

