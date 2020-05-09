The Mexican peso appreciated 1.37 percent against the dollar compared to the price of 24.1 units per greenback the previous Friday

The Mexican peso closed the week trading at 23.77 units per dollar, a slight improvement compared to the last weeks, to which global optimism about the opening of some economies contributed.

“There is global optimism about the talks between China and United States, which could lower tensions between these countries, and due to the reopening of some US and some European cities, ”the director of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base explained to Efe this Friday, Gabriela Siller.

Therefore, the Mexican currency appreciated 1.37 percent against the dollar compared to the price of 24.1 units per greenback the previous Friday, an improvement seen mainly in the last weekly session.

The optimism of this Friday pushed “investors to buy more risky assets, such as the Mexican pesos,” said the specialist.

In addition, oil prices also rebounded as demand slightly increased, another favorable factor for the Mexican currency.

“However, we still cannot say that it has a downward trend until it reaches a level of 23.35 pesos per dollar,” Siller said, since that is “an important technical level, as if it were a psychological barrier.”

During the session, the lowest price was 23.57 units per greenback.

The Government of mexico It has not yet presented its reopening plan in detail, although its president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He said this Friday that “the light is already visible at the end of the tunnel.”

According to the provisions made a few weeks ago by the Executive and which until now remains, the areas of the country least affected by the pandemic will resume their activities from May 17, while the rest of the country will do so on June 1.

In this context, this Friday information about the reopening of the automotive industry emerged, and it was unofficially assured that the plants of the central state of Aguascalientes of Nissan and Mercedes Benz will return to operation on May 18.

Meanwhile, the director of Communication of Volkswagen Mexico, Mauricio Kuri, reported that the factories that the firm of German origin has in the states of Puebla and in Silao, Guanajuato, are scheduled to open from June 1.

With information from EFE