According to data from Banco de México (Banxico), this Thursday the interbank dollar closed at 22.17 units; improving from its previous close of 22.34 units.

This represents an advance of 17 cents before the greenback, equivalent to 0.77 percent.

Amid the difficulties caused by the coronavirus, the Mexican currency had not been able to recover this level since March 16.

Mexican peso in the global market

The Mexican peso suffered a small drop yesterday; but he got up quickly and is back to positive numbers today.

In the United States, John Williams, chairman of the New York Federal Reserve (Fed), noted that they have performed successfully in supporting the functioning of markets.

Although he stressed that the great challenge will be managing the relationship between people and their consumer response.

During the day, the “unstoppable” data on unemployment in the country were also released.

Last week they received 2.43 million additional unemployment claims.

With this number, the figure already exceeds 40 million citizens who have lost their jobs and requested help from the government.

Even though some cities and states have made the decision to gradually reactivate the economy; the numbers indicate that millions continue to lose their jobs.

Mexican peso today May 28: How much is the dollar?

At the bank teller, the dollar is for sale today Thursday May 28 at 22.58 Mexican pesos according to Citibanamex. Likewise, the value of the dollar is handled on average at 22.14 Mexican pesos; with a purchase value of 21.84 and a sale value of 22.42.

Where to change at the best price today?

If you are going to sell, your best option is: INBURSA at 21.80 Mexican pesos every dollar.

If you are going to buy, your best option is: BX + at 21.79 Mexican pesos every dollar.

With information from Bloomberg, El Financiero, Banco Banxico and the Dollar in Mexico

