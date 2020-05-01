Your browser does not support iframes.

Mexico, Apr 30 (EFE) .- After the singer’s death was announced Óscar Chávez, Personalities from all artistic fields and fans gave the last goodbye on social networks to “El Caifán Mayor”.

The also composer and actor died this Thursday at the age of 85 in a hospital in Mexico City a day after being admitted after manifesting symptoms of COVID-19.

However, before the devastating news, some had already expressed concern about the singer’s health as the ska group Panteon Rococo, who from his Twitter account sent a few words of encouragement, waiting, then, for his speedy recovery.

One of the people with the greatest media focus at present is the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, the visible face of the fight against the coronavirus in Mexico, and he also had words for the artist.

“Today we also lost the teacher Óscar Chávez, melodious voice of social justice It will remain in memory forever! “, posted on his Twitter wall.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, He wrote that «We are going to miss Óscar Chávez a lot, rest in peace. Solidarity affection to his family and friends ».

It was also the Secretary of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto, who gave the final confirmation of the death of Chávez through a message on Twitter.

«A fighting voice never fades, thanks Óscar Chávez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chávez! ”Said Frausto.

Also the president’s wife Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, He wished the artist a good rest and recalled the need to keep his figure alive.

Rest in peace, master! Long live Óscar Chávez! https://t.co/6fA26yLnav – Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) April 30, 2020

The Mexican exmandatario Felipe Calderón He also shared his feelings on the same social network: «I am very sorry for the news of the death of the great Óscar Chávez. His songs accompanied me in a good part of my youth, rest in peace. My sincere condolences to his relatives.

López Obrador referred this Thursday, hours before the death of the artist was announced, in his usual morning press conference: «Here in a special way, I send a message, a hug to Óscar Chávez, who was hospitalized yesterday, and so many others , to all, our fraternal embrace to get ahead, that we never lose faith ».

Other personalities from politics, such as the mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum; the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldívar, and the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, They also wanted to remember the artist on the day of his death.

CULTURE SAYS GOODBYE TO «EL CAIFÁN MAYOR»

From the artistic world, as it could not be less, multiple messages of affection, sadness and memory were also sent.

Singer Tania Libertad He expressed his pain at the death of his friend: «How sad! We were an extraordinary singer, composer, social fighter, but above all an unconditional friend ÓSCAR CHÁVEZ, with capital letters. Have a good trip, we are going to miss you a lot »

The writer Jenaro Villamil He published a photo of both when they were young and next to him wrote: «Let the singer not die! Rest in peace, Óscar Chávez, and follow the music of the Grand Caiphan. How sad”.

From their official Twitter accounts, organizations such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico or the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, also remembered the actor and musician who died this Thursday.

“Macondo, the version of Óscar Chávez with whom I met him because ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ had dazzled me. Óscar was born in March and died in April. García Márquez was born in March and died in April. Life and its ironies, or its synchronies, I don’t know. Yellow butterflies, fly free, “wrote a netizen.