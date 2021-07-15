Mexican Pamela Albarrán, director of photography, is awarded at Cannes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican Pamela Albarrán is an example of how women are in all technical areas of cinema. In her case, she is the Director of Photography and assures that no discrimination problems have ever been found, but she is happy with the visibility of the award received today at Cannes.

It is the Angénieux Special Encouragement to a young promise in cinematographic photography, an award that has been “an unexpected surprise” for Albarrán, who told . that he is still “trying to assimilate it.”

The award is a “support to publicize” her career, to present the work she has done and to help her with the objectives of her next project.

Because this recognition, which is awarded within the framework of the Cannes Festival, consists of the winner being able to use Angénieux lenses – one of the leading optics in cinema – for a year.

Albarrán will use them for a short film that is a ‘road movie’ and will allow him to play better with the night lights, something very present in his work.

In her ten-year professional career, she has worked in shorts such as Contrafábula de una niña dissecada (2012), by Alejandro Iglesias, or La tierra de Nod (2014), by Mariana Flores. And his first job in a feature film was in Help me to spend the night (2017), by José Ramón Chávez.

Report from Cannes: Mexican film ‘La civil’ received eight-minute ovation

The Mexican is very clear that her inspiration comes from Gabriel Figueroa and many other photographers who contributed to making the history of Mexican cinema great.

The proximity to the United States promoted this work within the cinema, which in Mexico has great names such as Rodrigo Prieto or Guillermo Navarro. “Any aspiring photographer has them as mandatory references,” he said.

And he also highlighted that in recent years many women have come to this work. In his case, he studied with Erika Licea and Tatiana Cardenas, photographers who opened the doors “to which we arrived a little later,” said Albarrán.

There are more and more women who are dedicated to technical tasks in the cinema and the various groups that have been created in France – where she has lived for some years – Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom or Germany, are contributing a lot to improve the situation .

“In film school there were few women and I thought it was normal, there was little interest from women but I never considered why there was no parity,” recalls the Mexican, who highlights that in a few years there has been a great evolution.

There is “a wave that has spread to the whole world and there are women in management positions in any area.” And thanks to the visibility work of the associations, women have been able to meet “and come out of the darkness.”

In general, women photographers have lower salaries in the cinema than men and motherhood also plays an important role in their professional decisions.

“The spaces of the associations allow us to discuss and that has helped me a lot. Just when I moved to France it allowed me to integrate there and meet other women with similar concerns and desires so that the industry changes and there is parity ”, she explained.

Trained at the Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica de México (CCC) and the ENS Louis Lumière in France, Albarrán affirmed that she has been able to carry out her work without discrimination.

But, he acknowledges, “it’s not everyone’s luck.” For this reason, she attaches great importance to awards such as the one she received today in Cannes, and remembers that many men also helped her when she started, such as Juan José Sarabia.

And about his future, he highlights the possibility that cinema gives to travel and hopes that once the pandemic is over, he can return to Mexico and work there for a while.

Source: .