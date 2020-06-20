The new disagreement between the Major Leagues and their Players Association has evoked catastrophic scenarios in the industry, but not in the Pacific Mexican League.

The gap created by the differences between owners and players of the Big top It has encouraged the illusion of the Mexican winter ball teams, potential escape valves for a wage conflict that seems to have no end.

Every year, dozens of major leaguers cross the southern border to join Latino organizations that keep them on track while the best baseball in the world returns. Some see it as a luxury and others as an unnecessary risk; this time, it might be a necessity.

If Commissioner Rob Manfred and the players’ union do not find a port leading to the celebration of the 2020 season, the period of inactivity for most of the 882 players who launch each season will be longer than that assumed by a sport governed by the rhythm, as is the ‘King’.

In that case, they should look for alternatives and the LMP will be one of them. Its managers anticipate a baseball course hit hard by the crisis stemming from Covid-19; however, rebounding, they could lead the negotiations to have big-leaguers in need of play.

“Until now, they have not agreed. With Julio Urías, Oliver Pérez or Manny Bañuelos there is a very high probability that they will come to pitch, because they need those innings,” said Mario Valdez, sports manager for the Tomateros de Culiacán.

But that omen is the result of communication that, according to Héctor Ley, president of the Sinaloa team, “is permanent”, although his message in the contingency reveals the view from the box, not from the diamond.

“You need to get back in shape and sometimes you don’t go back to your natural abilities or talents, because you interrupted him. What they say is that they need to play and that they are ready to come,” he said.

There is also the approach of an extended MLB season, which would culminate in the World Series in December. If adopted, the optimistic wind now blowing in the Mexican Pacific region would be tainted by disillusionment – ironically – stemming from the allure of Major League Baseball.