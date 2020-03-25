Mexican oil price recovers; $ 16.06 per barrel

It is equivalent to an advance of 73 cents in relation to the previous day; An alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia would allow the oil market to be balanced.

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported that the Mexican mix of export crude oil was offered at $ 16.06 per barrel, an advance of 73 cents in relation to the previous day.

The price of oil was benefited by the greater risk appetite observed during the session, but this should not be confused by a return of optimism, but only as a correction derived from various factors, argued Banco Base.

He explained that optimism is due to the economic stimulus package in the United States that can limit the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

Another element is the expectation that the United States and Saudi Arabia can reach an alliance that allows the oil market to be balanced.

This helped to counter fears. around the fundamentals of oil supply and demand, since the economic stimulus can increase demand, while an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United States could limit global supply.

However, Banco Base added, concerns still exist, since the American legislators have not yet reached an agreement.

Thus, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed the session at $ 24.23 per barrel, which is equivalent to a 3.72 percent increase, while the price of Brent rose 1.78 percent and closed the session at $ 27.51 per barrel. (Ntx)