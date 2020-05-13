MEXICO – A Mexican nurse coordinator who reached the heart of the country with her emotional call for respect for health professionals, many of whom have received attacks, reported that she tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Fabiana Zepeda is the head of nursing at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). The agency retweeted a message from his personal account explaining that he had isolated himself after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The reactions of support for Jefa Fabiana, as she is known by Mexicans, were immediate through various messages on social networks.

I am in isolation, since I tested positive for COVID19. I am blessed by my family, friends and colleagues who write to me to monitor me. I live what my companions live around the world. Solidarity hug in our # DíaDeLaEnfermería💗, even if it is virtual and at a healthy distance – Chief Fabiana (@jefafabiana) May 13, 2020

In late April, Zepeda participated in the government’s daily press conference on the coronavirus. At the time, she said the nurses had suffered 21 assaults or cases of abuse since the start of the pandemic, apparently out of fear that they could spread the virus.

Zepeda’s voice broke when he told them that they had been told to stop wearing their uniforms on the street to avoid being subjected to abuse or discrimination.

Many fear becoming the next victims of those who reject them because they think they will be infected with COVID-19.

“These attacks have hit the union, the health worker hard,” said Zepeda at the time. “We are leaving our lives in hospital units.”

The IMSS wrote on its Twitter account on Tuesday that we know “that soon it will show us that its greatest strength is not giving up, we wait for it back to lead the army of nurses who are the heart of #SeguroSocial”.

We condemn attacks on health personnel. The head of # Infirmary of @Tu_IMSS makes an energetic call. “We can take care of them and save their lives, hopefully and you take care of us … We have family, but it is our job to take care of others. We ask for respect ”: Mtra. Boss Fabiana pic.twitter.com/Easo0ex6dN – Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) April 21, 2020

The coronavirus has killed 111 healthcare professionals in the country and infected between 8,500 and 15,000 hospital workers. Among the deceased are 66 doctors, 16 nurses and 29 other hospital workers, including support staff, dentists and laboratory technicians, reported Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell.

At the moment there are 8,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among medical workers in the country and another 6,747 suspected cases, many of them waiting to know the results of the tests.

The total number of confirmed infections in the nation rose to 38,324, with 3,926 deaths, although authorities have acknowledged that the number is likely to be much higher.

In most patients, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, which usually disappear within two to three weeks. But in others, especially older people or those with previous medical problems, it can lead to serious illnesses, including pneumonia, or even death.

