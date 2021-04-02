Mexican nationals at risk of injury for traveling 20,000 kilometers on this date FIFA

Those selected from Mexico of Liga MX made a long trip on this date FIFA, so their teams must take care that they do not fall into muscle overloads, since they traveled more than 20,000 kilometers of travel.

The Mexican team of coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, made a long trip to European lands to first meet Wales as visitors in his country and then to Costa Rica in Austrian lands, being a long route for the players.

The Aztec footballers who play in Liga MX, first traveled to Wales more than 8,500 kilometers where they fell in front of visitors 1 for 0 in Cardiff. After their first match they made a trip of about 1,500 kilometers to Austria, to beat Costa Rica 1-0.

After their two friendly matches, they made a return trip to Mexico City of more than 10,000 kilometers, so it is very likely that several of them will not start from the headlines on matchday 13.

