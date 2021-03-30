Mexican National Team: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the “second father” of Efraín Álvarez

Efrain Alvarez, the young jewel of the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Mexican National Team, has a very special relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with whom he shared a dressing room when the Swede was in the MLS with the Los Angeles team.

In an interview with ESPN. Crescensio Álvarez, Efraín’s father, spoke about his son’s relationship with Zlatan, who assured that he was like a “second father” for the Mexican during his time at the Galaxy.

“Zlatan is a very good person. I am grateful to that man, because for us he was like Efra’s second father, because he taught her a lot, because he was also a boy who left home young, became a professional, learned a lot. He is a very professional person, I am grateful to him “

Despite the fact that Ibra returned to Serie A with AC Milan, Crescensio Álvarez revealed that he is still in constant contact with Efraín Álvarez, having even sent him a couple of gifts since his departure from the Galaxy.

“I don’t know what my boy has, but they still have communication, even though he is in Milan now and talks to him often on the phone, about five or six months ago I sent him his autographed shirt, when he left Galaxy he gave him his signed shoes “

