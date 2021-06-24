Mexican National Team: Yon de Luisa will fight to preserve the 2026 World Cup

Mexico proposed 3 venues for the World Cup 2026, Guadalajara, Monterrey Y Mexico CityHowever, their participation is not guaranteed, as FIFA must choose between the 23 venues between Mexico, USA and Canada the 16 that will be the World Cup.

Given this, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, assured that they will defend the permanence of the World Cup in the three venues proposed by Mexico.

“We expect visits from FIFA people to all venues, hopefully towards the end of this year, a World Cup year, in the first quarter of 2022 we await the definition of venues. We fight for the three venues, that is immovable, ”he said during the Liga MX Summit.

De Luisa explained in detail what type of infrastructure the venues chosen by FIFA should have.

“The finalist cities must work on a series of infrastructures that will be fundamental for the organization of the event and in this sense it is important that in our candidacy it was presented that the infrastructure was already operating and each venue must have the stadium with all the requirements, airports , transportation and training centers. Among the requirements they asked us for 72 first-level training camps ”.

