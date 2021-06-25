Mexican National Team: Yon de Luisa promises the best World Cup in 2026

The 2026 World Cup will mark a before and after in the way of organizing World Cups, after confirming the venues (Mexico, United States and Canada), everything is going from strength to strength, as stated by the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, who assures that they are organizing the best World Cup in history.

“We are prepared to host the best World Cup in soccer history. This 2026 dream with the United States and Canada was a team effort.

“It is the opportunity to transform and strengthen soccer in North America, but really in Concacaf,” he said on the last day of activities at Summit 2021.

Yon de Luisa explained some of the objectives that have been outlined for the World Cup 2026 which will be held in the three countries, in which 48 teams will participate and where 80 games will take place.

“There is a very strong history in our society, grandparents lived through the ’70 World Cup, parents in ’86 and we couldn’t leave our children without a World Cup, and that three generations in a row have a World Cup at home, watch their National Team, brand for life, we want to mark Mexican society, “said De Luisa.

