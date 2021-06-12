Mexican National Team: Yon de Luisa opens the doors to Rogelio Funes Mori in El Tri

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori has obtained naturalization to be considered in the future calls of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in the Mexican National Team for the gold Cup.

In an interview for the medium ‘ESPN‘, Yon de Luisa, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation revealed to agree to have the attacker of the Rayados from Monterrey as an option in the final list for the tournament of the Concacaf.

“If we can have Rogelio or some other player already naturalized tomorrow, because as of today we do not have those papers, then we cannot officially talk about the issue, but if we can have them tomorrow it would be very good for him to ‘Tata’ have a bigger fan, “he said.

It should be noted that since the attacker’s absence Raul Jimenez, the average of goals that the Mexican National Team has registered in its last matches between friendly and official have decreased due to the lack of a center forward.

