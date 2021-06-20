Mexican National Team: Yon de Luisa opens the doors of El Tri to naturalized citizens

After the controversy that was generated by the call of the Rayados de Monterrey striker, Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team, the president of the FMF, Yon de Luisa, supported the call decision and at the same time hopes that there may be more naturalized in El Tri.

“Hopefully we will have many naturalized players tomorrow who will win on the court that possibility of being called up. A capable player will be welcome in this selection, ”he told TUDN.

“The issue of naturalization is a question that we have discussed since Tata arrived, we share the same philosophy, we have to have the best players that the laws allow us, who can be selected for their ability. Today was the opportunity for Funes Mori, I hope he is an athlete who makes a difference, if Tata is summoned it is for something, because he has followed him and because he thinks he can have a relevant participation ”, he added.

Yon de Luisa ended his speech by supporting Gerardo Martino’s decision not to include Javier Hernández in the list of 45 players that was issued this Saturday.

“The decision of which players to call up at the end of the day is a 100 percent responsibility of the coaching staff, in this case of Tata. He decides who to go up and who not in the calls, always with the approval of Gerardo Torrado and the presidency, “he said.

