Mexican National Team: Yon De Luisa fears for the presence of the forbidden cry in Tri games

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, he confessed nervous after the recidivism of the Mexican fans in the forbidden cry during the semis of the Nations League and he fears a drastic penalty for appearing in the match against the United States.

The high command indicated that the cry does not represent Mexico Despite the various economic sanctions they have received, it is not explained why it is not eradicated, which in the long run can cause serious problems for the Mexican National Team.

“He does not represent us as Mexicans, we understand that we have the freedom to go and enjoy a show as fans, but without affecting third parties. I agree that it may be a discriminatory act.

“Mexico adds more than 14 fines, around 400 thousand dollars in recent years. Second sanction loss of points in the World Cup qualifying round and third expulsion from a tournament, and in the case of clubs, referral to a lower category.

“If things don’t work out in Sunday’s game, Concacaf can take measures, they can be very drastic, it can affect the following games regardless of the type of tournament, they can force us to play behind closed doors, it doesn’t matter if they are friendly or official. Things can get very ugly, “said Yon de Luisa.

El Tri de Gerardo Martino will face the United States for the first title of the Concacaf Nations League in Denver, Colorado, after beating Costa Rica in the Semifinals.

