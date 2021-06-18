Mexican National Team: Yon de Luisa ‘faces up’ and warns the fans after the FIFA sanction

After the sanction with two closed-door games was made official for the Mexican National Team in the first two games of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, the President of the FMF, Yon de Luisa, detailed the details of said punishment and made a call to the Aztec fans.

At the press conference, Yon de Luisa explained that this punishment is due to the shouts launched by the fans of Mexico in the games against the United States and the Dominican Republic in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament played in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Also read: Mexican National Team is punished for controversial shouting and will play behind closed doors in the Qualifiers

De Luisa recalled the efforts that both the FMF and Liga MX have made to eradicate the famous ‘forbidden cry’ in the matches where Mexican representatives participate, which has not been successful.

“We have received a sanction from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for the screams heard during the Concacaf Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament, specifically in the matches of the United States and the Dominican Republic. The sanction includes: two official home games behind closed doors , in addition to an economic fine equivalent to 60 thousand Swiss francs, “commented de Luisa.

Mexico could be out of the Qatar World Cup 2022

The manager expressed his concern about the possibility that the cry will not be eradicated, as FIFA has already warned that the penalties will increase in severity to the extent of being able to exclude them from participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“It is worth remembering that FIFA’s disciplinary measures include: Fine, Dispute of one or more matches behind closed doors, Deduction of points / lose the match, Exclusion from a competition or tournament and Relegation of a category,” he warned.

De Luisa reiterated the call to all the Mexican fans not to repeat this act in future matches of the Mexican National Team or Liga MX teams, as they run the risk of losing their participation in the tournaments where they are participating or are candidates to participate. .

“I want to make a call for reflection for all Mexican supporters, so that they understand that this distances us from each other and that we may even lose an international competition.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content