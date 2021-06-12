Mexican National Team: Yon de Luisa denies vetoes in El Tri and “throws the ball” at Gerardo Martino

The absence of Javier Chicharito Hernandez in the Mexican Selection of Gerardo Tata Martino is a topic that reached the president of the FMF, Yon de Luisa who confessed that there is no veto in El Tri, which is why he supports the decisions of the Argentine strategist.

“The calls are the responsibility of the coaching staff. In that sense, what Tata decides has our blessing. As for Javier and the stories with Layún and other players who have spoken in the past, the reality is that in the Mexican Federation in Soccer there are no vetoes, there are no vetoed players, “confessed Yon de Luisa.

Given this, Yon de Luisa president of the Mexican Soccer Federation assured that all calls are won.

“The calls are won and according to past and present performances, and what can be expected from future performances. I do not know of any technician who does not call the best that suits him for his project; I do not know any technician who acts against his own interests, “De Luisa said.

Chicharito Hernández lives a great moment with the LA Galaxy in MLS but 2020 was ‘gray’ for the Mexican.

