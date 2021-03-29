Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

Regardless of the result of the Final of the Pre-Olympic Tournament to be disputed against Honduras, The Mexican Soccer Team would have already secured its place as head of series in the draw for l1st Group Stage of the Olympic Games Soccer Tournament to be held in Tokyo in the summer of this 2021.

The draw for the Group Phase of the men’s soccer tournament of the Olympics will take place on April 21 and Mexico would be seeded in Pot 1, where Japan (Host), Brazil (South America) and Argentina (South America) would also be accommodated , whom he would not have as rivals.

According to journalist Édgar Valero, Mexico (29.4 points) would be seeded in position 3 of POT 1, only below Japan (Host) and Brazil (44.2 points), but above Argentina (29 points).

Taking this assessment into account, Mexico would be seeded in the first place in Group B, C, or D, since Japan will be deliberately placed as A1 for being the host country.

FIFA and the International Olympic Committee agreed to seed the teams based on their participation in the last 5 editions of the Olympic Games, that is, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Each team adds 3 points for a triumph achieved, 1 for a draw and 0 for a defeat in the last 5 processes, in addition to adding 5 extra points to the champions of their confederation in each edition of the pre-Olympic tournament.

Mexico achieved 29.4 points to qualify for the Olympics in Athens, London and Rio de Janeiro, highlighting the 16.8 points achieved in London 2012, where they won 5 games and drew 1, achieving the gold medal, in addition to having qualified as champion of their area .

Who are Mexico’s possible rivals?

The draw procedure is simple, the drums will be emptied one by one, starting from 1 to 4.

From Pot 1 the 4 spheres will be taken and they will be placed in the first place of each Group, starting with the red sphere where the name of Japan comes from, who will be A1.

The general principle of FIFA is to ensure that no group has more than one team of the same, so that Mexico will not be able to play against Japan, Brazil, Argentina and Honduras, so their rivals could only be Korea, Germany, New Zealand , Spain, Ivory Coast, Australia, South Africa, France, Romania, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

