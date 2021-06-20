Mexican national team will save their figures for friendly vs Nigeria

The Mexican National Team will have a friendly duel prior to the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, against the Nigerian National Team, although Gerardo “el Tata” Martino your figures will be saved for this encounter.

According to information from David Medrano, players like Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona, Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado They will stay in the city of Los Angeles, California, to continue training and will not make the trip to Nashville.

Read also: Rayados “boasts” the call of Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team and fans go crazy

The same report indicates that they were only included in the list to comply with the contract with SUM, since even the friendly against the Panama National Team will be in preparation for the Under-23 team, facing the Olympic Games.

Half of the 45 summoned by Martino do not go to Nashville, they stay to train in Los Angeles including “Chucky”, Tecatito, Herrera, Guarded, Moreno and Edson among others. The list of 45 is to meet SUM and say that those who will be in Nashville are selected. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) June 20, 2021

“Half of the 45 summoned by Martino do not go to Nashville, they stay to train in Los Angeles including” Chucky “, Tecatito, Herrera, Guardado, Moreno and Edson among others. The list of 45 is to meet SUM and say that those who will be in Nashville are selected. “

In this way, the Aztec team will only have one duel in preparation for the Gold Cup, which will help Martino see possible reinforcements for the Concacaf competition.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: